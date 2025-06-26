Maargan Pre-Release: Suresh Babu Showers Praise on Vijay Antony

Actor and producer Vijay Antony stars in Maargan, a film directed by Leo John Paul. It is being produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation, and proudly presented in Telugu by J. Ramanjaneyaulu under the Sarvanth Ram Creations banner. The film is set to release in Telugu on June 27, with Suresh Babu distributing it.

The teaser and trailer have already raised expectations among audiences. In anticipation of the release, the film’s team hosted a unique promotional event titled ‘Maargan’ Pre-Release Live Interrogation.

During the event, producer Suresh Babu said: “I’ve been following Vijay Antony’s journey for quite some time—from music director to actor, producer, and director. He is deeply passionate about cinema, and I enjoy watching films made by such individuals. That’s why I decided to bring Maargan to Telugu audiences. I really appreciate his production quality, values, and filmmaking style.”

Vijay Antony shared: “I sincerely thank Suresh Babu sir for releasing our film in Telugu. He’s a remarkable producer, and I hope to collaborate with him in the future. The fact that he’s releasing our film is already a big success for us. Director Leo John Paul has crafted this film beautifully. Maargan isn’t a typical serial killer movie, it has many layers. I can’t say too much or it might give away the plot. But from the first frame to the last, it keeps the audience engaged. I composed the music for this film. I’m also scoring music for Bhadrakali and Lawyer. I’m currently producing around six films. We’re releasing Maargan simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

My sister’s son, Ajay Dhishan, who previously worked as an assistant director on Bichagadu, is making his acting debut with this film. Thanks to lyricist Bhashyasree for his lyrics and dialogues making this feel like a full-fledged Telugu film. Actors Brigida and Deepshikha have also delivered strong performances. Please watch Maargan on June 27.”

Ajay Dhishan, who is debuting in this film, said: “Our movie Maargan is releasing tomorrow (June 27). Don’t miss it! It’s not a regular crime thriller—it offers a unique experience. From start to finish, it’s a true edge-of-the-seat thriller. I’m grateful to director Leo John Paul for trusting me with this opportunity, and I thank Vijay Antony sir and Fatima ma’am for believing in me.”

Brigida expressed: “Thanks to Suresh Babu sir for releasing our film in Telugu. I’m very happy to be coming in front of the Telugu audience with Maargan. They’ve always supported me, and I hope they continue to do so with this film as well. Thank you to Vijay Antony sir for giving me this opportunity.”

Deepshikha stated: “I believe audiences will love my character in Maargan. I’m thankful to Vijay Antony sir and Leo John Paul sir for this opportunity. Working with this team has been a great learning experience. Vijay Antony’s music in this film is simply amazing. Please watch our film and show your support.”

Writer Bhashyasree said: “There’s nothing more to say about my journey with Vijay Antony—it speaks for itself. Maargan, with a runtime of 127 minutes, is thoroughly engaging from start to finish, with no dull moments. The roles played by Brigida, Deepshikha, and Ajay are all excellent. I thank Vijay Antony sir for trusting me once again. This is a film meant to be experienced in theatres—please make sure to watch it!”