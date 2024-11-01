Lucifer 2: L2 Empuraan Release Date Locked - March 27, 2025!

The highly anticipated L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, is set for a grand worldwide release on March 27, 2025. This sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, which was a massive success, is being produced by the renowned production house Lyca Productions. Known for its high-budget projects with star-studded casts, Lyca Productions is teaming up with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, along with other prominent South Indian stars.

Given the huge expectations from the success of the first part, the makers are going all out to exceed these expectations with a spectacular production. The film brings together the versatile actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in their third collaboration, which has only increased the hype among fans.

Recently, on Mohanlal’s birthday, the makers unveiled his character's look as Khureshi Abram from L2 Empuraan as well as the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character, Jayed Masood, both of which received an amazing response. Additionally, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Nandu, and Saniya Iyappan will reprise their roles, promising to captivate audiences once again.

The makers have now announced the film's release date, confirming that L2 Empuraan will be available in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi on March 27, 2025. The poster announcing the release date shows Mohanlal in a white shirt, backlit against flames, raising expectations for a mass entertainer.