Kuberaa US Review: Dhanush Steals Show as Beggar, Nagarjuna Shines

Director Sekhar Kammula is known for bringing heart into his stories, and with Kuberaa, he takes a bold step into a more intense and emotionally layered narrative. Set against the backdrop of a massive fuel scam and a beggar colony, the film delivers a story that feels both fresh and impactful.

The movie kicks off with a staggering scam involving 14 trillion cubic feet of fuel, setting the stage for a gripping tale. The first half unfolds in an unusual setting—a beggar community—which not only adds novelty but also brings strong emotional depth. Dhanush, in particular, steals the show with a convincing and powerful performance as a beggar. His transformation is compelling, and he carries much of the film’s emotional weight on his shoulders. Nagarjuna, too, fits seamlessly into his role, lending gravitas to the narrative.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score subtly elevates key moments, while Sekhar Kammula’s writing remains tight and focused. However, Rashmika Mandanna’s late entry just before the interval slightly disrupts the flow. Still, the film quickly regains its rhythm.

The second half digs deeper into the emotional and political core of the story. While some might feel the film drags in places, the narrative builds to a strong finish. The final moments offer a satisfying explanation for the film’s title, Kuberaa, tying everything together in a meaningful way.

In all, Kuberaa is not your typical commercial entertainer. It's different, emotionally driven, and carries the signature depth of a Sekhar Kammula film. It might not be fast-paced, but it rewards viewers with a story worth watching.

Verdict: A refreshingly different film with emotional intensity and solid performances. Slightly long but worth your time.