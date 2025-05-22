Kiran Abbavaram and Rahaysa Gorak Become Parents, Blessed With Baby Boy

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak have been blessed with baby boy. The couple tied the knot on August 22, 2024 at a resort in Coorg, Karnataka.

Kiran started his career as an actor in YouTube short films. He made his acting debut as the lead actor in Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru (2019). Not withstanding the Covid, the film went onto become a blockbuster.

Kiran married his debut film co-star Rahasya Gorak and thus stepped into a new phase in life.

Kiran, known for his relatable performances and boy-next-door charm, tasted a major career breakthrough during last year's Diwali with a blockbuster film Ka that earned him both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The actor, who continues to win hearts with his versatile acting, is now preparing for the joys of family life while balancing his flourishing career. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to updates from the actor as he steps into this exciting chapter.