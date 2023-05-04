The wait is over for the fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers of Khushi, the lead pair’s most anticipated romantic movie, have decided to release the first single from the movie.

The romantic track from the upcoming movie is titled ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ and is expected to be released on May 9 on Vijay’s birthday. The song is titled Tu Meri Roja in HIndi, Nanna Roja Neene in Kannada, En Rojaa Neeye in Malayalam and En Rojaa Neeye in Tamil. Hesham Abdul Wahab has given the background score for this song.

In the romantic track poster, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been shown all smiles and madly in love. Shiv Nirvana’s directorial ‘Khushi’ is slated for a pan-India release in multiple languages on September 1.

