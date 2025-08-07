Karavali Telugu Teaser Out: Raj B Shetty Shines as Maavera in Intense, Intriguing Teaser

Raj B Shetty, the actor-director who recently wowed audiences with Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, returns in a powerful new avatar in Gurudatha Ganiga’s upcoming film Karavali. The teaser, now out, has fans buzzing — and for good reason.

Headlined by Dynamic Prince Prajwal Devaraj, Karavali is set against the traditional backdrop of Kambala — the coastal sport of buffalo racing — and explores themes of ambition, rivalry, and legacy.

Raj B Shetty Is Maavera: A Force from the Soil

In the teaser, Raj appears as Maavera, a mysterious and commanding figure. Holding a flaming torch and flanked by two massive buffaloes, his mud-streaked, intense look has taken social media by storm. The poster reads “Arrival of Maavera”, prompting fans to speculate:

“Is he a Kambala racer or the symbolic guardian of a vanishing tradition?”

One fan commented, “Raj B Shetty — the world wasn’t ready for this,” while another praised the cultural setting: “Mangalore is the backbone of Kannada cinema, and this proves it again.”

The Making of Maavera

Director Gurudatha Ganiga told media, “When we started writing the film, we had no idea who would play Maavera. But once the teaser was out, the overwhelming response — especially from South Canara — confirmed we had found the right fit.”

He added that Raj B Shetty didn’t just play Maavera — he became him. The actor reportedly spent 15 days immersing himself in the world of Kambala, learning its nuances, interacting with buffaloes, and embodying the character’s essence.

Behind the Scenes

Production Houses: KVK Productions & Ganiga Films

Music: Sachin Basrur

Cinematography: Abhimanyu Sadanandan

With rich visuals, authentic storytelling, and a powerful performance by Raj B Shetty, Karavali promises to be more than just a film — it’s a celebration of coastal culture and identity.

Watch the Karavali Telugu Teaser Now