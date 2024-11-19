Kanguva Poor Reviews Effect: Movie Trimmed by 12 Minutes

Suriya’s highly anticipated film Kanguva has been released worldwide on November 14. Despite high expectations, it has received a mixed response from audiences.

Currently running in theaters, Kanguva has faced several criticisms, with many pointing out issues with the sound design and excessively loud background music, which detracted from the overall experience. Another common complaint was regarding the film's runtime. The movie, in which Suriya plays dual roles, has a longer duration than expected, leading to feedback that the film could have been shorter. This sparked discussions about whether such a lengthy runtime was really necessary for the narrative.

Reacting to these criticisms, the filmmakers have decided to trim the movie by removing 12 minutes of footage. Starting today (November 19), the revised version of Kanguva, with these edits, will be shown in theaters. Additionally, the makers have suggested to theater owners that two points be reduced from the music score, likely to address the concerns about the overpowering sound design.

While the movie was initially expected to gross over ₹2,000 crore, it is currently fluctuating around ₹150 crore in collections, and its performance at the box office remains uncertain. It remains to be seen if the trimmed version of the film will give it a boost in terms of box-office collections.

