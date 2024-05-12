Kamal Haasan's Resurgence: Three Films in 180 Days After 35 Years!

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is all set to achieve a rare, unprecedented feat in his illustrious career - he will have not one, not two, but three film releases hitting the big screens in just six months.

The last time the Tamil cinema legend saw such a packed release calendar was way back in 1989 when three of his films - 'Chankayan' (Malayalam), 'Vetri Vizha' (Tamil), and 'Indrudu Chandrudu' (Telugu) - all premiered within six months of each other.

Cut to 2024, and Haasan seems determined to rewrite his record books. The 68-year-old superstar has an enviable lineup with 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Indian 2', and 'Thug Life' set for release over the next few months. 'Kalki 2898 AD', a futuristic sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin, will kick off with its release on June 27. Haasan has already generated immense buzz for his lead role in this visually grand spectacle.

Hot on its heels will be the long-delayed 'Indian 2' in July. The sequel to Haasan's 1996 blockbuster 'Indian' has been in the making for years, featuring massive sets and an ensemble cast that includes Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth. If that wasn't enough, Haasan will also be seen in the highly-anticipated 'Thug Life' directed by legendary Mani Ratnam, later in 2024. Shooting is currently underway in Delhi for this ambitious crime drama.

For a veteran actor of Haasan's stature to have three major releases within such a short span is simply unheard of in recent times. The last comparable instance was when he had a similar trio of releases 35 years ago!

This jam-packed schedule is sure to delight Haasan's fans across various industries. It also has trade pundits predicting potentially record-breaking box office numbers, considering the significant hype around each project.