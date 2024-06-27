KALKI 2898 AD: Movie Review, Rating
Prabhas and Nag Ashwin join forces for a period science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD. The film's ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The film is carrying massive pre-release buzz resulting in huge advance bookings. The film's pre-sales crossed Rs 100 Crore Gross on its opening day including whopping revenue from the US Premieres. Without further due, let's check out how Kalki 2898 AD is.
Analysis
Kalki begins in Kurukshetra giving a glimpse into the final proceedings of Mahabharat and the aftermath of the war between Pandavas and Kauravas. Ashwathama, son of Dronacharya, is defeated, but not killed. Lord Krishna curses him to stay alive to witness
Director Nag Ashwin transports audiences into the world of Kalki. He mastered the art of narration. The grand scale, the characters, their introduction, their arcs and the whole story have been unfolded well. He beautifully crafted the film.
Thumbs Up
World of Kalki
Visual Effects, Action Scenes
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone
Powerful Performances
Thumbs Down
Sluggish First Half
Missing Emotion
Final Verdict: Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's Visual Epic. Go for it!