Kalki 2898 AD: First Day Collections Revealed

Rebel Star Prabhas's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike on Thursday. The film is playing in packed theaters across India and in parts of foreign countries. Strong word-of-mouth is encouraging audiences to rush to the theaters.

Speaking about the collections, Kalki 2898 AD raked in over Rs 180 crore (Gross) at the box office on its opening day. This includes the film collecting a staggering $4 million in North America alone. We will update the film's area-wise collections shortly.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin.