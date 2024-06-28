Actor Naga Shaurya Defends Darshan Amid Murder Allegations

Naga Shaurya has spoken out in support of Kannada actor Darshan, who is facing accusations of involvement in the killing of a young man named Renukaswamy (33). While expressing condolences to the victim's family, Shaurya cautioned against forming hasty judgments. He urged everyone not to jump the gun.

Shaurya wrote on social media that he finds the allegations difficult to believe, describing Darshan as someone incapable of violence. He also mentioned Darshan's 'well-known' reputation for "generosity and kindness".

The Lakshya and Rangabali actor reminded everyone that Darshan has a history of helping others. Shaurya stated his unwavering faith in Darshan's character and expressed his disbelief in the accusations.

"We must also remember that another family (referring to Darshan's) is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice," Shaurya added.