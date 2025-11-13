Kaantha Review: Dulquer Salmaan Delivers Yet Again in a Captivating Period Drama

Selvamani Selvaraj’s Kaantha is a gripping cinematic reflection on the turbulent world of filmmaking in the 1950s — an era when ego, artistry, and ambition collided both on and off the screen. Set against the backdrop of Tamil cinema’s golden age, the film doesn’t just recreate a bygone period; it peels back the glossy veneer of stardom to reveal the chaos that brews behind the camera.

A Story About Power, Passion, and Possession

At its heart, Kaantha explores what happens when creative vision turns into an ego clash. Dulquer Salmaan plays KT Mahadevan, a charismatic star whose fame begins to eclipse that of his mentor, Ayya — portrayed with quiet intensity by Samuthirakani. When Mahadevan hijacks their joint film project, Shaantha, renaming it Kaantha, a subtle war of wills unfolds. Stuck in the emotional crossfire is Kumari (Bhagyashri Borse), the leading lady whose life and career become collateral damage in this battle for artistic supremacy.

The result is a layered psychological drama — part love triangle, part power play — where the lines between real emotion and performance blur dangerously. Selvamani smartly uses this ambiguity to comment on the performative nature of fame itself.

Performances That Leave a Mark

Dulquer Salmaan delivers one of his most nuanced performances yet, embodying Mahadevan’s charm, insecurity, and self-destructive pride with effortless conviction. Bhagyashri Borse brings remarkable depth to Kumari, capturing both her vulnerability and quiet resilience. Samuthirakani’s Ayya stands as a symbol of the old guard — principled, passionate, and painfully aware of the shifting tides in cinema.

Rana Daggubati’s Inspector Devaraj, though flamboyant, injects the final act with much-needed unpredictability and intensity.

A Technically Rich and Visually Stunning Film

Visually, Kaantha is breathtaking. Shreyaas Krishna’s cinematography drenches the screen in a warm, sepia palette that evokes the period beautifully, while Jakes Bejoy’s background score heightens tension in every confrontation. Selvamani stages his film almost like theatre — intimate, talk-heavy, and brimming with subtext — letting the smallest gestures carry emotional weight.

However, the film isn’t without flaws. The narrative, though engrossing, occasionally slips into predictability, and the melodrama in certain scenes overshadows the subtler psychological tension. Yet, even with these hiccups, Kaantha remains a deeply introspective piece of cinema.

Verdict

Kaantha is not just a period drama — it’s a haunting meditation on creativity, vanity, and the emotional toll of artistic pursuit. Dulquer Salmaan anchors it with a performance that’s both magnetic and heartbreakingly human.

Bottomline: A visually rich, emotionally potent film that captures the intoxicating mix of art and ego in cinema’s golden age.

Verdict: 3.5/5