K-RAMP US Premiere Report: Kiran Abbavaram's Film Gets Mixed Talk

K-RAMP, starring Kiran Abbavaram, fails to rise above mediocrity despite its promising premise and vibrant Kerala backdrop. The film opens with Kiran’s character — a privileged, reckless youth — but the setup quickly loses steam as the narrative leans on tired tropes and uninspired writing.

The first half barely manages to hold attention, offering a passable flow but little freshness. By the second half, K-RAMPcompletely unravels. Forced comedy, a poorly executed twist involving the heroine, and loud, overblown sequences make it a tiresome watch. Director’s inability to effectively use Kerala’s cultural and visual richness is another major letdown.

Adding to the discomfort, senior actor Naresh’s use of inappropriate language feels unnecessary and unbecoming for an artiste of his calibre. The only saving grace is Kiran Abbavaram’s noticeable improvement in screen presence and performance — though it’s far from enough to salvage this uneven drama.

A detailed review will follow soon, but for now, K-RAMP looks like yet another forgettable addition to Kiran Abbavaram’s filmography.