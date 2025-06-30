K Ramp First Look: Kiran Abbavaram Lifts Up His Lungi

Kiran Abbavaram is back with his upcoming film titled "K-RAMP". This marks the actor’s 11th film and is being jointly produced by successful producers Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid. Yukti Thareja plays the female lead opposite Kiran. The film is being directed by Jains Nani.

The makers unveiled the first look poster of K-RAMP today, featuring Kiran Abbavaram in a striking lungi-clad avatar that blends both mass and class appeal. The background of the poster creatively showcases a love symbol made out of liquor bottles, sparking curiosity. The fresh look and concept suggest that K-RAMP could be another unique and bold attempt in Kiran Abbavaram’s career.

The film has reached its final stages of shooting and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this Diwali 2025.