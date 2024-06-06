John Abraham and Priya Runchal's 10th Wedding Anniversary Pics

John Abraham, a popular Bollywood actor, is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Priya Runchal today, on June 6. Priya shared a series of photographs on her Instagram to mark the special occasion, including an old photo of the couple, a stunning picture against a vibrant background, and a photo of a pizza and a heart-shaped helium balloon that reads "Happy Anniversary."

Fans reacted to the post with overwhelming excitement and well wishes for the couple, expressing love and admiration in the comments section.

For those unfamiliar with the couple, John and Priya married in the US in a private ceremony in 2014. Priya, an investment banker by profession, keeps a low profile and prefers to focus on her work, as revealed by John in an earlier interview with Midday. Meanwhile, John is gearing up for his next film, "Vedaa," alongside Sharvari, directed by Nikkhil Advani.