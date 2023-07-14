The actors Jo Yeo Jeong and Jung Sung Il were officially disclosed as the main cast members of the upcoming drama "Interview" on July 14.

In the thriller "Interview," a reporter in need seeks a serial murderer who has committed 11 murders to take part in an exclusive interview. The series will star Jung Sung Il of "The Glory" as Young Hoon, a brilliant assassin smart enough to hide many of his crimes, and Jo Yeo Jeong of "Parasite" as Sun Joo, a cold-blooded skilled reporter searching for a story.

Jo Yeo Jeong talks about the drama by stating that ‘Interview' has a lovely storyline that is carefully crafted within the interview that takes place between a journalist and a serial killer. She further states that she will do her best in conveying the suspense and will make sure that the cinematic thrills are delivered the way she herself felt while reading the script.

On the other hand, Jung Sung Il shared his part of the experience. He mentioned that after he read the last page of the script, he didn’t waste another second to decide about starring in the drama. He further said that he is preparing himself to give his best and pour everything he has got in the drama and that he will do it so that he won't be a burden to the people working on the drama. Lastly he asked the viewers to look forward to his performance and to support him.

“Interview” will start filming with the stars from July 17.

