Janhvi Kapoor at Wimbledon 2025 Semi-Finals, Steals Show with Chic Summer Look

Janhvi Kapoor, who’s gearing up for her next film Peddi opposite Ram Charan, is clearly making the most of her downtime. The actress was recently seen at the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals in London, and while the match drew its share of attention, it was Janhvi’s effortless style that truly turned heads.

The Devara actress arrived in a breezy blue-and-white gingham dress—perfect for a sunny English afternoon. The dress featured a plunging neckline, twisted straps, a flared skirt, and delicate yellow floral embroidery near the bust. Soft pleats and a cinched waist added structure to the easy-going silhouette, striking the right balance between casual and chic.

Keeping her look understated, Janhvi opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair loose, exuding a calm elegance that elevated the ensemble. But what really got the internet buzzing was her company—Janhvi attended the match with Shikhar Pahariya. Their pictures together quickly made the rounds online, fueling fresh speculation and fan chatter.

Whether it was her style or her presence, Janhvi once again managed to stay effortlessly in the spotlight.