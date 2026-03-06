Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special Poster from Peddi: Stunning

Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India action drama Peddi has entered a crucial stage as the team accelerates both post-production and promotional activities. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 30th.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, the leading lady opposite Ram Charan in the film, grabs attention on her birthday with a traditional yet glamorous new poster. She steps into the role of Achiyamma, a village belle with a bold edge, leaning playfully in a dimly lit rural setting. Janhvi sports a deep maroon embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline that highlights her midriff, paired with a flowing matching lehenga. Layered necklaces, a bracelet, and round red-tinted sunglasses add a stylish touch, while her loose hair and confident pose blend traditional charm with a modern flair.

The team also released a special birthday tribute video featuring Janhvi Kapoor, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse that highlights her on-screen elegance and off-screen charm. It with Janhvi in striking traditional looks, holding a megaphone and singing into a vintage microphone. It also offers glimpses of the filmmaking process, with Janhvi interacting with director Buchi Babu Sana and her co-star Ram Charan.

AR Rahman’s soundtrack has already struck a chord, with Chikiri Chikiri and the recently released Rai Rai Raa Raa receiving massive love from music lovers.

Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani play other prominent roles. Backed by top talent like cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Avinash Kolla, the film promises a grand visual spectacle.

With promotions gaining momentum, Peddi is steadily building strong buzz for what appears to be a potential summer blockbuster.