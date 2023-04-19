IMDb released a list of the 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of the Summer' , which are likely to be released in India between May 1 and August 31, 2023. Only two Telugu films Teja Sajja's Hanu Man and Naga Chaitanya's Custody were featured in the list. Prabhas' Adipurush was at number 3 and Shahrukh Khan's Jawan was the most awaited film this summer.

Check out the Most Anticipated Indian Movies which will release this year

1. Jawan (in theatres June 2)

2. Animal (in theatres August 11)

3. Adipurush (in theatres June 16)

4. Gadar 2 (in theatres August 11)

5. Chatrapathi (in theatres May 12)

6. Maidaan (in theatres June 23)

7. Yodha (in theatres July 7)

8. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (in theatres July 28)

9. Hanu Man (in theatres May 12)

10. Custody (in theatres May 12)

This is determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide in 2023 so far.

After the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to cinemas with Jawan. The film also marks the Hindi cinema debut of popular actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Animal will see the return of Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as director, four years after his last project Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who are also featured in prominent roles.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reunite with director Anil Sharma after 22 years.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt come together on screen for the first time in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film marks the return of Karan Johar as director, seven years after his last venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and will see Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan reunite on the big screen after five decades.

