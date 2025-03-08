IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit & More Set to Dazzle Jaipur

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 is all set to deliver a spectacular celebration as it marks its grand silver jubilee in Jaipur, India. The highly anticipated event will bring together the biggest names in the Indian film industry for a night of glamour, entertainment, and recognition.

Since its inception in 2000, the IIFA Awards have been one of the most prestigious honors in Indian cinema, celebrating excellence across Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. This year, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar will host the event, adding an extra dose of excitement.

Scheduled for March 8 and 9, the IIFA 2025 celebrations have already drawn several top celebrities to Jaipur. This marks only the second time the awards are being hosted in India, with the last edition held nearly five years ago in Mumbai. Traditionally, IIFA has been hosted in global destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States. However, in honor of its 25th anniversary, the event returns to India for a truly special edition.

The star-studded evening will feature breathtaking performances by Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor, and acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal. With an unforgettable mix of high-energy entertainment, dazzling performances, and prestigious accolades, the IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee promises to be a night to remember.