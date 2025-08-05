Icon Star Allu Arjun and his film Pushpa make an impact at the global level

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa is a global phenomenon. His groundbreaking performance, unmistakable swag, and powerhouse energy made it one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. The film's songs, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, reached international acclaim, fueled by the presence of Allu Arjun, who enjoys a massive global fanbase for his style, dance, and charisma.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa and its songs continue to create a buzz across the globe. Following the sensation of “Oo Antava,” the film’s intro song “Daakoo Daakoo Meka” stunned international audiences. The film has gained a new fanbase in the West thanks to an extraordinary performance by the Be Unique Crew on America’s Got Talent. The beloved show witnessed the energy and power of Indian beats in a way never seen before.

The Be Unique Crew, a dance group from India, performed to Pushpa’s hit song “Daakoo Daakoo Meka” on the America’s Got Talent stage. The song was a sensational chartbuster, and Allu Arjun’s energy and signature swag elevated it to the next level. Inspired by that same energy and style, the young dancers delivered a spellbinding act filled with sharp moves and jaw-dropping moments.

The stellar performance was a tribute to the film’s iconic style and Allu Arjun's dynamic presence. The crowd responded with a standing ovation. The song’s global reach underscores the lasting impact of Allu Arjun’s film music, which continues to dominate playlists around the world. Telugu moviegoers, Allu Arjun fans, and audiences everywhere are sharing the incredible clip online, celebrating the crew’s talent and hailing Allu Arjun’s expanding influence on the global stage.

Especially, Allu Arjun fans are very proud and happy to see their superstar hero’s song going global. Allu Arjun and the film’s team even shared it online, captioned: "Icon Star @alluarjun’s #Pushpa is a global phenomenon. The Be Unique Crew performed for the #Pushpa song on @AGT Season 20 stage and the response was sensational. The judges hailed it as 'THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON'."

Allu Arjun quoted the tweet and wrote. "Wow.. Mind blowing." The moment showed how far Indian films and music can travel. What started as a local hit has become part of global pop culture, proving again that great stories, songs, and performances speak to everyone.