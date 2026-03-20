Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Family Enjoys Ramzan Atmosphere at Charminar

With just a day left for Eid al-Fitr, the streets of Hyderabad have come alive with festive excitement. Markets across the city, especially near the iconic Charminar, are witnessing heavy crowds as people rush to complete their last-minute shopping.

The atmosphere around Charminar has turned vibrant, with lanes packed late into the night. Shoppers can be seen browsing through stalls filled with colorful bangles, traditional accessories, and aromatic attar perfumes. The entire area reflects the cultural richness and festive spirit that Hyderabad is known for during the Ramzan season.

Amid the celebrations, Allu Sneha Reddy, wife of actor Allu Arjun, was spotted visiting the bustling Charminar market. She took time to walk through the crowded streets and experience the lively night bazaars that are a hallmark of Hyderabad during this time of the year.

Sneha shared glimpses of the beautifully illuminated Charminar, glowing under colorful lights against the night sky. The surrounding markets were filled with energy, as families and youngsters enjoyed the festive vibe while shopping for Eid.

Known as the heart of Ramzan celebrations in the city, Charminar once again turned into a major attraction, drawing visitors from different parts of Hyderabad. The visit by Allu Sneha Reddy highlights how the festive spirit brings people together, blending tradition, culture, and celebration in one place. As Eid approaches, the city continues to buzz with excitement, offering a perfect mix of heritage and festivity that defines Hyderabad during this special time.

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