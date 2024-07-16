Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR's War-2 shooting resumes!

The shooting of the highly anticipated 'War 2' collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR has begun. Since the news of this collaboration was released, fans' expectations of this movie have reached the sky. Recently, Jr NTR was seen shooting for the film for a short schedule, which is ready to become a long schedule as NTR's Devara is wrapped up.

A few pictures of NTR and Hrithik Roshan from the movie sets were circulated on social media, creating buzz. The images from Ayan Mukerji's sets conclude the action sequence of Hrithik Roshan. The report says that Young Tiger NTR and Hrithik Roshan will start the shooting on the sets of Ramoji Film City after a brief shooting in Mumbai. A Hollywood action director is training the stunt performers for the act, and a set is being constructed at RFC in relation to it.

'War 2' is the sequel to 'War', an action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Fans are eagerly anticipating this sequel, which promises to be a grand action thriller with NTR in an antagonist role. Part of the YRF Spy universe, the film also stars Kiara Advani and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It boasts a high budget and is expected to be released nationwide.

