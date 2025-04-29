HIT 3 Director Sailesh Kolanu Narrated Story To Nagarjuna Akkineni

Sailesh Kolanu tasted disaster with Venkatesh's Saindhav. Sailesh is now pinning high hopes on his next HIT 3 starring Nani. As HIT 3 is all set for a terrific opening at the box office and expected to take a Rs 30 crore first day opening, Sailesh is upbeat about the film's reception.

Meanwhile, it is strongly buzzed that Sailesh would collaborate with Nagarjuna Akkineni for his next. Talk is that Sailesh has recently met Nagarjuna and narrated an action drama script. Nag reportedly impressed with the storyline and asked Sailesh to come up with the complete narration. Sailesh is likely to meet with the full script after the release of HIT 3.

It's not clear who is going to bankroll Nagarjuna and Sailesh's film. More details are awaited. It's heard that Nag is waiting for the result of HIT 3.