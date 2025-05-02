Hit 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nani's Movie earns Rs 18 Crore

The much-awaited movie HIT: The Third Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and featuring Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prateik in the lead roles, opened to an impressive start at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 18 crore net from India on the opening day, giving the HIT franchise a solid beginning.

Strong Occupancy

The film notched a huge 87.82% opening day occupancy, with the afternoon shows reporting a still stronger 92.37% occupancy. That indicates that the film has created huge buzz among audiences and its word-of-mouth will continue to boost growth in the days to follow.

Biggest Opening for HIT Series

The ₹18 crore net opening day collection is the largest opening for any movie in the HIT franchise. This is quite an achievement, given that none of the earlier films in the franchise had collected even half this on their opening days.

Nani's Big Openings

This movie's opening gross is also one of Nani's highest openings, almost matching Dasara (2023), which grossed ₹23.2 crore on its opening day. The movie has surpassed Nani's earlier movies such as Ante Sundaraniki (2022), Hi Nanna (2023), and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which had grossed ₹6.25 crore, ₹4.9 crore, and ₹9 crore respectively on their opening days.

Nani's Reaction

Nani expressed his excitement and gratitude on Instagram, calling HIT 3 a "box office mayhem." He appreciated the audience's response and looked forward to the film's continued success.

Conclusion

HIT: The Third Case has opened well at the box office, with its good opening day collection and good occupancy rates. The film is likely to keep performing in the days to come, based on positive word-of-mouth and interest in the HIT series. With its interesting story and good performances, HIT 3 is set to be a box office hit.

