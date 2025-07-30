Hari Hara Veeramallu Day 6 BO: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Faces Dip in Collections

Pawan Kalyan’s period action drama Hari Hara Veeramallu (HHVM) has seen a noticeable dip in its box office collections on the sixth day. According to film trade sources, the film managed to collect only Rs. 1.50 crore gross on Day 6, which is significantly lower than the Rs. 2.60 crore gross it registered on the fifth day.

With this, the total worldwide gross collections of Hari Hara Veeramallu stand at Rs. 109.50 crore, translating to 53% of its overall target recovery. Despite an impressive start during the opening weekend, the film's collections have been gradually slowing down over the weekdays, raising concerns about its long-term box office performance.

The upcoming release of Kingdom, which is hitting theaters from tomorrow, is expected to further impact HHVM's box office run. Trade analysts believe that the clash could make it even more challenging for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer to maintain its momentum.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veeramallu features Pawan Kalyan in a larger-than-life historical role, supported by an ensemble cast. The film’s makers will now be hoping for a strong second weekend to boost collections and push it closer to breakeven.