Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Asura Hananam Song Launched

A cinematic event unlike any other is arriving this summer, as Pawan Kalyan steps into the boots of Veera Mallu—warrior, outlaw, legend. The songs released so far have struck a chord with the audience, generating significant buzz and appreciation. Hari Hara Veera Mallu presented by renowned producer A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, the film is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. Music is composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, with Bobby Deol in a key role. Scheduled for a grand worldwide release on June 12, the movie has already garnered tremendous expectations.

Now, the third song 'Asura Hananam’ has been released, with the launch event held in a grand manner. Uniquely, the event featured hosts in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi to cater to fans across India. Pan India media attended the event. The song ‘Asura Hananam’ is a goosebump-inducing composition that portrays the valor of a warrior battling evil forces. The stirring music by Keeravaani and powerful lyrics inspire a sense of rebellion and courage. Lyricist Rambabu Gosala delivers goosebumps with sharp and impactful verses. Vocalists Airaa Udupi, Kaala Bhairava, Sai charan Bhaskaruni, Lokeshwar Edara, Hymath Mohammed elevated the song.

During the song launch event, legendary producer A.M. Rathnam said, “Greetings to all members of the media. We’ve poured five years of hard work into this film. With your support, we believe it will reach even greater heights. This is our first press meet - we’re planning two more grand promotional events. For a film of this magnitude, we need maximum publicity in minimal time, and we count on media collaboration. My journey in cinema spans 54 years, across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Over 90% of my films have been successful. I believe cinema should not only entertain but also offer a message, like Bharatheeyudu and Oke Okkadu. This film became possible because of Pawan Kalyan garu. When Krish narrated the story to me, I took it to him. He agreed, trusting my judgment. Though there were delays, my son Jyothi Krishna took charge and worked relentlessly, even through sleepless nights. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has turned out phenomenally well, and I’m confident it will succeed in all languages.”

Oscar winning composer M.M. Keeravaani remarked, “My journey with Hari Hara Veera Mallu began five years ago with Krish, and is now culminating with Jyothi Krishna. I’ve worked with many directors, but Jyothi has a rare quality - he makes quick decisions and stands by them. He’s personally overseen editing, graphics, music, and more - acrificing sleep and food for the film. A.M. Rathnam garu is a respected, controversy-free figure in the industry. I’ve always admired his lyric-writing talent. I believe this film will be another massive success for him. Producer Dayakar Rao also holds a special place for his role in the project. Jyothi Krishna introduced me to Rambabu, an excellent lyricist. Nidhhi Agerwal performed her role wonderfully. Everyone calls Pawan Kalyan the Power Star, but I call him the embodiment of ‘Righteous Fury.’ Anger is natural, but when it’s for the society, it becomes righteous. This film is tailor-made for him. He’s a wildfire that doesn’t stop, no matter how much rain pours. Since this is my first collaboration with him, I’ve put in immense effort. I hope the audience will support the film when it releases on June 12.”

Director Jyothi Krishna said, “Every director dreams of working with Pawan Kalyan it's like winning an award. I consider myself lucky to have gotten this opportunity. While Krish laid the foundation for the project, Rathnam sir planned to take it to the next level. Krish handed me the responsibility like an Olympic torch, giving me to carry it forward. It’s no easy task to impress both Pawan Kalyan and AM Rathnam garu, but since they appreciated the outcome,audiences can expect something truly extraordinary. Working with Keeravani sir has been an honor - he supports everyone he works with. When I explained the situation to lyricist Rambabu and brought the lyrics to Keeravani sir, he appreciated them greatly. Pawan Kalyan garu continues to serve society while staying true to his cinematic commitments. My father has worked like a debut producer for this film. This story is a war between the sword and righteousness.”

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal said, “Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been an emotional journey for me - a very special film that will forever hold a place in my heart. I’ve always been a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan sir, and acting alongside him is a blessing. I thank A.M. Rathnam sir for giving me this opportunity. I’ve never seen a producer work this hard. Jyothi Krishna garu has put in endless sleepless nights for this film. I truly hope his dedication pays off. I’m confident audiences will love this film.”

Lyricist Rambabu Gosala said, “Writing the song ‘Asura Hananam’ was an immense joy. A.M. Rathnam garu, who produced blockbusters like Bharatheeyudu, Jeans, and Kushi, is now bringing Pawan Kalyan’s prestigious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu to theaters on June 12. I thank Jyothi Krishna garu for this opportunity. He previously had me write Sammohanuda for Rules Ranjann, which was a big hit. I believe this song will be an even bigger success. Jyothi Krishna truly waged a war to complete this film, and it’s because of his dedication that it’s finished. Writing lyrics to MM Keeravaani garu’s music is an honor. Pawan Kalyan means struggle, brilliance, courage, and unlimited power. I was told to write lyrics that reflect those qualities—and I believe I did justice to the responsibility.”

Actor Raghu Babu stated, “There are no major festivals in June. But with Hari Hara Veera Mallu releasing on June 12, the month will turn into a grand celebration. The film has turned out magnificently. This is Pawan Kalyan's first historical film, and it will be truly one of a kind.”