Happy Birthday Venkatesh, Says Chiranjeevi; First Look from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Out

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass-and-family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, helmed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, features Victory Venkatesh in a pivotal special role. The film backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, with Smt. Archana presenting, generated strong buzz with its posters, first two songs and a glimpse. Extending birthday wishes to Venkatesh, the makers unveiled his first look from the movie.

Released through a specially curated video, that shows the entire team extending birthday wishes to Venkatesh. Final moments see his first look from the movie. Venkatesh is introduced with a calm, confident walk, dressed in a contemporary ensemble that blends class with authority. The patterned blue jacket over a dark shirt, teamed with sharp white trousers, gives him a refined and powerful presence. Sunglasses and a clean, well-defined look further underline the composure and confidence of the character.

What truly elevates the frame is the setting. A helicopter positioned in the background and security personnel moving alongside him hint at a man who operates at an influential level, adding intrigue to his role in the narrative.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who has previously delivered successful films with Venkatesh, seems to have once again designed a character that plays to Venky’s strengths while offering a fresh appeal.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also extended warm birthday wishes to his close friend and co-star through a heartfelt post on X. He wrote, “Wishing you many happy returns, my dear @VenkyMama 💐💐💐 You’ve always spread warmth and positivity wherever you go, and I truly cherish every moment we shared during the shoot of #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru 🤗 Wishing you a joyful and blessed year ahead.”

Along with the message, Chiranjeevi shared a candid working still from the film featuring himself with Venkatesh. The duo appears stylish and cheerful, flashing bright smiles that reflect their enduring camaraderie.

Nayanthara plays the lead actress opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie that features a team of seasoned technicians crafting different departments. Bheems Ceciroleo scores the music, Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography, Tammiraju is responsible for the editing, and AS Prakash is taking care of the production design. The story has been jointly written by S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana.

As updates continue to fuel anticipation, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is firmly positioning itself as a major Sankranthi 2026 release, aiming to offer audiences a lavish holiday entertainer.