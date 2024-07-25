Gully Gang Stars finally hits the screens this Friday

Gully Gang Stars is an upcoming movie featuring Sanjay Sri Raj, Priya Srinivas, Bharat Mahan, and Ritika in leading roles. Produced by Dr. Araveti Yashovardhan under the banner of 'ABD Productions', the film is set to hit theaters on the 26th of this month.

Director Dharma remarked, "Gully Gang Stars portrays the real-life struggles of numerous orphans. It serves as a stark reminder of the consequences society faces when it neglects its responsibility towards them. Filmed entirely in Nellore over 76 days, the production faced challenges, but producer Yashovardhan's unwavering commitment ensured its completion. His passion for cinema from a young age led to the establishment of 'ABD Productions', fostering opportunities for emerging directors. After the experimental monodrama 'May 16', their second venture, the mass drama 'Gally Gang Stars', was filmed on the streets of Nellore."

Continuing his dual roles as a doctor and a filmmaker, Yashovardhan has another film in post-production under the same banner. He aspires to leave a mark in cinematic history through ABD Productions, blending his medical profession with his love for movies. Despite its scale, Gully Gang Stars boasts an impressive soundtrack, promising entertainment for all. Director Dharma invites everyone to experience the movie in theaters and enjoy its unique narrative.