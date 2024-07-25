Viraaji will impress the audience as a good movie: Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla

Varun Sandesh is gearing up for his next film on August 2nd. His new project is titled Viraaji. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with Maha Movies, Viraaji marks the directorial debut of Adhyanth Harsha.

In his interaction with the media today, Producer Mahendra Nath spoke about the film:

Excerpts:

- Viraaji is the second film produced by our company. We previously did the movie 'Sabari' with Varalaxshmi Sarathkumar; the film was released on a pan-India level. Now, we have produced Viraaji with Varun Sandesh as the hero. Since the announcement of the film's title, Viraaji has been getting a good response.

- Varun Sandesh's look and the trailer are becoming popular with the audience. Our friend Sukumar introduced us to Director Adhyanth Harsha. The way he narrated the story impressed me, and every scene was impressive. Moreover, on set, he directed it equally well.

- We have worked on a social aspect. We produced the movie Viraaji with commercial elements. It features other artists like Raghu Karumanchi and Pramodini. However, since the hero is the main crowd-puller, we are promoting the movie with his photo. Varun's get-up will also be new, and you have to see why in the theater.