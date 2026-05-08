Godari Gattupaina Movie Review and Rating

After gaining attention with Mem Famous through his energetic promotions and youthful screen presence, Sumanth Prabhas returns with another emotional drama titled Godari Gattupaina. Released on May 8, the film attempts to blend a tender love story with family emotions set against a rustic backdrop. While it may not reinvent the genre, the movie manages to offer a few heartfelt moments and sincere performances.

Story

Shyam Babu (Jagapathi Babu) is a loving father who dotes on his daughter Maya (Nidhi Pradeep). Despite working as a security guard, he raises her like a princess and fulfills all her wishes with affection rather than strictness.

On the other side is Raju (Sumanth Prabhas), a kind-hearted youngster who drops out after tenth grade and starts driving an auto-rickshaw. Maya and Raju first cross paths through a series of arguments and misunderstandings, which eventually turn into love. However, Maya begins to feel guilty that she may be misusing the freedom and trust her father has given her. Torn between love and responsibility, she distances herself from Raju.

What follows is a familiar emotional journey — will Raju win back Maya? Will Shyam Babu accept his daughter’s love? The rest of the film revolves around these emotional conflicts and family sentiments.

Analysis

Director Subhash Chandra chooses a straightforward narrative rooted in traditional emotions and rural romance. The film doesn’t try too hard to be unconventional, and that simplicity works in its favor at certain points. Though the story follows a predictable path, a few emotional scenes and relationship moments manage to connect with the audience.

The first half moves at a light-hearted pace with youthful romance, playful moments, and some entertaining comedy from Sudarshan and his gang. The interval sequence brings a decent emotional touch that raises curiosity for the second half.

However, the latter half slows down with a more routine screenplay. The conflicts are not very strong, and some twists become easy to predict much before they unfold. The emotional depth could have been stronger, especially in scenes involving the father-daughter relationship. Still, the film remains watchable due to its clean presentation and relatable family backdrop.

Performances

Sumanth Prabhas delivers a natural performance and suits the role of Raju well. His screen presence and ease in emotional scenes work effectively, though a few sequences feel slightly exaggerated. Nidhi Pradeep looks convincing as Maya and performs well in emotionally sensitive scenes.

Jagapathi Babu brings warmth and dignity to the father’s role with his subtle performance. Sudarshan’s comedy provides good relief in between the emotional portions. Supporting actors like Rajeev Kanakala and Devi Prasad perform their parts adequately.

Technical Aspects

The film’s visuals capture the rural atmosphere neatly, even though the presentation remains fairly simple. The songs are pleasant in parts but may not leave a lasting impression. Background score supports the emotional scenes effectively without overpowering them. Editing is decent, and the production values are adequate for the film’s scale.

Verdict

Godari Gattupaina is a simple and emotional village love story that banks on family sentiments and relatable characters rather than major twists or commercial highs. Though the screenplay feels predictable and slightly outdated at times, the sincere performances and a few touching moments make it a passable one-time watch for audiences who enjoy soft emotional dramas.

Rating: 2.5/5