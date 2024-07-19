Ganja Case Against Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu

There is more trouble ahead for controversial and beleaguered YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu. According to various media reports, it is said that Praneeth Hanumanthu's blood samples tested positive for a banned substance, Cannabis (Ganja). Allegedly, Praneeth was under the influence of Ganja during those controversial talk shows where he made derogatory and distasteful comments against children.

With this, Praneeth has booked in the new case for consuming drugs under sections 79 and 294 of the BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) and NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985).

Praneeth along with a few others was roasting a viral reel involving a father and daughter. Praneeth's comments were found objectionable as he made some "sexist" and "unacceptable" remarks. This naturally did not go well with many online. Several Tollywood celebrities have come down heavily against Praneeth Hanumanthu's roasting comments targeting kids. Immediately this led to a series of online complaints mounting pressure on the Telangana state government and police authorities to book a case against Praneeth. Following this widespread uproar, Praneeth removed the controversial video. However, the damage has already been done.

Praneeth was arrested in Bengaluru on July 10th by TGCSB (Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau) police. He was arrested under the charges of Section 67B of the Information Technology Act and POSCO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012). The NDPS Act and 79, 294 BNS are the fresh charges against Praneeth.

Also Read: What is Praneeth Hanumanthu's Controversy?

Also Read: Praneeth Hanumanthu Sent To Judicial Remand