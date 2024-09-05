Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 : Khairatabad Mahaganapati Avatar 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and his arrival on earth, marking the triumph of wisdom over ignorance. Typically observed in August or September, this joyous occasion is filled with devotion, music, and dance. Devotees install elaborate Ganesha idols in their homes and public pandals, As the festival reaches its climax, the grand Ganesh Visarjan procession takes place, where idols are immersed in water bodies, bidding a poignant farewell until next year's celebrations.

Thousands of people worship the enormous statue of Lord Ganesha, which is located in the center of Hyderabad, India, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Since 1954, the Khairatabad Ganesh has been a yearly event, showcasing incredible ingenuity and dedication. What started off as a little 1-foot idol has gotten to enormous heights.

On the occasion of its 70th anniversary this year, A 70 feet tall statue of Mahaganapati, which was erected in Khairatabad in 1954, will be erected on the occasion of its 70th anniversary this year. To this extent, the model of Mahaganapati was unveiled . As 'Sri Saptamukha Mahashakti Ganapati', Swami will be seen in 70 feet high and 28 feet wide,

Standing figures of Brahma, Vishnu, Maheswaras, Mahankali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasaraswati may be seen on either side of Ganapati's head. There are also 14 arms on each side, a wheel, an ankusha, a book, a trident, a lotus, and a conch in the right hand, and a Rudraksha, a seat, a book, veena, and a lotus in the left hand.

The Lord Rama idol will be erected next to Mahaganapati at a height of ten feet on the right side, and the Rahuketu idols will be erected at a height of nine feet on the left. At Vinayaka's feet will be a three-foot-tall mushika vahana. According to sculptor Chinnaswami Rajendran, Srinivasa Kalyanam is being erected on Mahaganapati's left side and right side.