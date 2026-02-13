Funky Review: Anudeep Misses Jathi Ratnalu Fun and Charm

After the success of Jathi Ratnalu, expectations were naturally high from director Anudeep. Unfortunately, Funky turns out to be a disappointing follow-up — a film that mistakes noise for humor and repetition for charm.

Story: Barely There

At its core, Funky revolves around a struggling filmmaker (played by Vishwak Sen) trying to navigate professional setbacks while pursuing romance with Chitra (Kayadu Lohar). That’s pretty much it. The narrative feels skeletal, almost like a rough draft stretched into a feature-length film. There’s no emotional weight, no real conflict, and no meaningful character evolution.

Instead of building a compelling arc, the film leans heavily on situational gags — hoping quantity will compensate for quality.

Performances: Underwhelming Across the Board

Vishwak Sen appears to be stuck in a comfort zone. His portrayal of a naive, confused youngster feels repetitive and lacks freshness. The performance never rises above functional. There is minimal emotional depth, and even the physical transformation teased towards the end feels too little, too late. The role demanded vulnerability and spontaneity — neither truly comes through.

Kayadu Lohar, while visually appealing on screen, is handed a paper-thin character. She has little to do beyond appearing pleasant and reacting to the hero’s antics. With such limited writing support, it’s no surprise that her presence barely registers beyond surface charm.

The supporting cast, including Sampath Raj, delivers serviceable performances. But the weak writing ensures none of them leave a lasting impression. Even cameo appearances feel like fillers rather than organic parts of the story.

Direction: Trying to Recreate Lightning in a Bottle

The biggest problem with Funky lies in its direction. Anudeep seems determined to recreate the innocent chaos of his earlier hit. However, instead of evolving his style, he rehashes familiar beats without innovation.

The humor feels forced. You can almost sense the desperation behind each punchline. What once felt organic in Jathi Ratnalu now feels calculated and labored. Scenes stretch unnecessarily, particularly the comedy tracks involving side characters, turning mildly amusing ideas into exhausting sequences.

The first half drags despite a manageable runtime. The pacing issues are glaring. The film moves in disconnected sketches rather than a cohesive narrative flow. The second half fares no better, continuing with tonal confusion and shallow storytelling.

Without a strong emotional anchor, the gags fail to sustain interest. Comedy works best when rooted in believable characters — here, the characters feel like props designed solely to deliver punchlines.

Technical Aspects: Functional but Forgettable

Music by Bheems Ceciroleo is largely uninspiring. Apart from one passable track, the soundtrack fails to add energy or recall value. The background score doesn’t elevate the comedic moments either. Cinematography by Suresh Sarangam is neat but ordinary. Visually, the film looks clean — but never cinematic.

Editing by Navin Nooli is arguably one of the weakest aspects. The cuts feel abrupt, transitions are clunky, and scenes overstay their welcome. Tighter editing could have significantly improved the experience. Production values are decent but unremarkable.

What Works?

A handful of one-liners

Occasional scattered laughs

What Doesn’t?

Weak, almost nonexistent story

Forced and repetitive humour

Lack of character depth

Uneven pacing

Editing issues

Final Verdict

Funky feels like a diluted echo of Jathi Ratnalu — but without its innocence or spontaneity. The film banks entirely on comedy, yet rarely delivers sustained laughter. Instead of building something fresh, it plays safe and ends up bland. A comedy should leave you smiling long after it ends. Funky barely manages to hold your attention while it’s on screen.

Bottom-line: Vishwak Sen-Anudeep Disappoint