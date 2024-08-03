Fresh Trouble for Lavanya: Drug Allegation Surfaces

A new twist has come to the fore in the Raj Tarun-Lavanya issue. In a police complaint, two individuals named Preethi and Uday have accused Lavanya of trying to coerce them into doing drugs.

The Narsingi police are scrutinizing the complaint and trying to gather evidence if any. Unless and until there is reasonable evidence, the police won't be invoking tough provisions against Lavanya.

This is not the first time that Lavanya is facing such an allegation. Sekhar Basha has accused her of promoting drug consumption in the past. Lavanya has been accused of levelling baseless allegations against actor Raj Tarun only because her ways were not acceptable to him.