Fire Accident at Rajinikanth's Coolie Shooting Location in Vizag

Today, Rajinikanth, the superstar of Tamil cinema, is at the Visakhapatnam Port region filming "Coolie," which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was planned for the filming to take place over 40 days. However, when a fire broke out at a neighbouring container terminal, the production team just managed to escape a severe calamity. A cargo of lithium batteries from China that was being stored at the terminal caught fire and spread to a large area.

The terminal crew promptly notified the port's fire service upon noticing smoke coming from one of the containers. By the time the fire engines arrived, many of the batteries had been removed from the container, but some had burned away. Five fire engines are currently battling the flames.

The cast and crew were highly concerned about the incident because it happened so close to the "Coolie" shooting location. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, and once the threat had subsided, the team was able to get back to work.

The film "Coolie" stars Rajinikanth in the leading role, Nagarjuna and Upendra in supporting parts, and Shruti Haasan in the leading role. The soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. "Vikram" and "Leo," two successful films directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have raised anticipation for the movie. It is expected to hit theatres in the summer of next year.

