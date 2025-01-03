Every Shot in Game Changer Trailer is Spectacular: SS Rajamouli

The wait is over! The highly anticipated trailer for Ram Charan’s Game Changer has finally been unveiled, sending waves of excitement across the globe. Directed by the legendary S. Shankar and co-starring the luminous Kiara Advani, the film promises to be a cinematic extravaganza like never before.

The wait is over! The highly anticipated theatrical trailer of Global Star Ram Charan's upcoming pan-India biggie "Game Changer" is out now. Ace filmmaker Rajamouli launched the trailer at a grand event held in Hyderabad. With this being the first-ever collaboration between Charan and master filmmaker Shankar, the project has generated immense excitement and high expectations.

Speaking at the event, Global Star Ram Charan said, "Every day of working with Shankar garu is unpredictable. It was a beautiful journey with him. I feel fortunate to work with Sukumar garu, Rajamouli garu, and Shankar garu for 2-3 years each. There are similarities between Shankar garu and Rajamouli garu off-screen, but on the filmmaking front, they are different. Both of them are open to suggestions. My 'Dhop' moment of working with Shankar garu is leaving behind time and working efficiently. Shankar garu worked on this story by traveling with honest bureaucrats and politicians. By traveling with him, I got that entire system in my mind. All our artists are pillars of our movie. Our performances elevate because of their support. I thank Srikanth garu, Samuthirakani garu, SJ Suryah garu, and Anjali garu for their support. Thank you, Sai Madhav Burra garu, for impactful dialogues and Thaman for a rocking album. Thank you, Dil Raju and Sirish garu, for this opportunity."

Sensational director Rajamouli said, "When they told me it is Shankar sir's first Telugu cinema, I doubted it. Because, for Telugu audiences, Shankar sir is always a Telugu director. We all have a lot of respect for Shankar sir. For the last 10 years, all of us have been making pan-India films. He is the OG of directors among current big-screen filmmakers. He is the one who inspired an entire generation of directors. I thank him for giving me the opportunity to launch the trailer. There are many mesmerizing and exciting shots in the trailer. Everyone who knows Charan knows how he evolved. Even I know how he evolved from Magadheera to now. Throughout Magadheera, I used to call him 'hero.' I feel happy to see him at such a level. I can only imagine how people would react to Charan's performance in theatres. Game Changer is coming to enthrall us in theatres on January 10. Watch the film only in theatres."

The film's director Shankar said, "I like commercial films like Okkadu and Pokiri. I always wanted to make such a film. This film is such a film. It also has all the ingredients you expect from my film. The movie is about the war between a government officer and a politician. There is a backstory in the movie which comes and gives a huge impact. Everyone is saying that it will be a 'Shankranthi,' but I believe it is going to be 'Ram Navami' for sure. He played all characters with ease. His screen presence is impeccable. Even Kiara Advani performed very well and danced on par with Ram Charan garu. Anjali gave a soulful performance. There is another surprise. I won't talk about that character. You should watch it in theatres. I watch actors like SJ Suryah garu very rarely. Srikanth garu did this character with heavy prosthetic makeup and did an excellent job. When we see Samuthirakani garu acting, we don't feel much. But when we see it in the edit room, we get that impact. Sunil garu, Jayaram garu, and Rajiv Kanakala garu all did a phenomenal job. They strengthened the film with their performances. Raju garu never says no to whatever I request. We have to thank Dil Raju for giving me such freedom and also introducing me to Telugu cinema. He not only spends money but is on set every day, looking after each and every department. That is their success formula. Music director Thaman garu lived up to my expectations. Especially, the background score was excellent. DOP Thiru garu gave eye-catching visuals. We tried infrared cinematography for the first time. Whatever you see in the Dhop song is not CG but lakhs of lights. Production designer Avinash Kolla brought Telugu culture with the production design. Rama Krishna garu also worked on this movie. Both of them did a terrific job in production design. Editor Ruben and VFX supervisors Srinivasan garu and Rangarajan did their jobs brilliantly. The story is written by popular Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj. Sai Madhav Burra garu gave powerful dialogues to the movie. Prabhu Deva garu choreographed the 'Jaragandi' song without taking a penny, only out of love for Ram Charan garu and Dil Raju garu. Rajamouli is the pride of Indian cinema, who made Hollywood look up to Indian cinema. I thank him for attending this event."

The film's producer Dil Raju said, "I thank Shankar garu for making Tamil cinema a pan-India phenomenon and Rajamouli garu for elevating Telugu cinema to global recognition. They have paved the way for us to create large-scale films and make them successful. Shankar garu's vision and grandeur can be witnessed in every scene and song of Game Changer. The teaser and trailer showcase only 40-50% of the film's essence. Shankar garu has reserved many high moments for the movie. Yesterday, I watched a few reels at Prasad Labs, and while I want to share more, I will let audiences experience it in theatres on January 10. I also thank Shankar garu for trusting us with this project and Ram Charan garu for collaborating with us after his global hit. I believe Charan has reached even greater heights with this movie. Lastly, I thank Rajamouli garu for taking time out of his busy schedule, especially on the day he launched his highly-anticipated film with Superstar Mahesh Babu garu."