Euphoria Twitter Review: Mixed Talk for Bhumika, Gunasekhar’s Film

Veteran director Gunasekhar returns to theatres with Euphoria, a message-driven Telugu drama that released on February 6, 2026 alongside several other films. The movie, inspired by real events, aims to shine a light on contemporary youth culture and societal issues, blending intense themes with emotional storytelling.

Euphoria features an ensemble cast including Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Vignesh Gavireddy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Rohith in key roles. The narrative centers on the life of a student named Vikas and his classmates whose reckless choices and temptations lead to a chain of events involving crime, accountability, and the consequences of youthful impulsiveness.

The film opens with a party sequence that quickly turns troubling, as several boys assault fellow student Chaitra. The case that follows brings the offenders into conflict with law enforcement and society’s powerful figures, including political influencers and parents. One of the most impactful moments comes when Vikas’ mother, a school principal, decides to publicly take responsibility for her son’s actions and resigns, ultimately pushing for justice rather than sheltering him.

Reviewers noted that while Euphoria may not fully succeed as a tightly paced entertainer, it delivers a thought-provoking message about youth behavior, parental roles, and social conscience. The film’s portrayal of how easily young adults can be drawn into dangerous situations — and how society sometimes looks the other way — resonates with contemporary concerns about teen culture and peer influence.

Performances, particularly by Sara Arjun in the role of Chaitra, have been praised for their sincerity and emotional depth, with the actress bringing both vulnerability and courage to her character. Vignesh’s portrayal of Vikas also earns recognition for its raw intensity across dramatic shifts in his arc.

Music by Kaala Bhairava complements the film’s emotional and narrative tone, adding further texture to the storytelling. The overall reception suggests Euphoria is a relevant watch for parents and young audiences alike, especially those interested in films with social commentary rather than pure commercial fare.

#EuphoriaReview

Strong start, intense drama & a hard-hitting climax 👌

First half grips, music by Kaala Bhairava elevates the mood 🎶

Second half rushes into a new plot and loses balance.

Flawed but impactful cinema from Guna Sekhar.#Euphoria #SaraArjun #BhumikaChawla — Avinash_Tweets (@E_AvinashReddy) February 6, 2026