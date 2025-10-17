Ed Sheeran Latest EP Play with Jonita Gandhi, Dhee, Hanumankind & More

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is taking his music to a global stage with the release of ‘Play – The Remixes EP’, a fresh take on four tracks from his original album Play. This project features collaborations with some of South Asia’s biggest musical talents, including Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, Dhee, Santhosh Narayanan, Arijit Singh, and Jonita Gandhi. The EP reflects Sheeran’s recent deep dive into India’s vibrant music scene.

Talking about the project, Sheeran said, “Making and finishing Play in India was such a fun experience. Over the last decade, through touring, I’ve met many local artists and explored a variety of music and cultures. I loved this collaboration process so much and wanted to represent as much as I could on this EP.”

The EP opens with ‘Symmetry’, featuring Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla. The official video, directed by Liam Pethick, brings together Sheeran, Aujla, and the dance crew The Quick Style in a high-energy performance. Sheeran added, “Karan is culture. He taught me the Punjabi parts in the studio, and we shot an amazing video together. This feels like the start of our collaborative journey.”

‘Don’t Look Down’ highlights South Indian music, featuring Hanumankind, Dhee, and Santhosh Narayanan. Sheeran shared, “I loooove Hanumankind and got to meet him at Coachella. Santhosh is one of the greatest film composers and introduced me to Dhee. I wanted to represent South India and the beautiful Tamil language, and they did an amazing job fusing it together.”

Bollywood sensation Arijit Singh joins Sheeran on ‘Sapphire’, a track that has already achieved global streaming success. Sheeran reflected, “Going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to create this with Arijit is one of my favourite memories in my musical career.”

The EP also features ‘Heaven’, marking Sheeran’s first Hindi-language release with singer Jonita Gandhi. “I met Jonita in 2024 during my Mumbai tour. I love her voice, the tone, the softness. This was the perfect song for us, and I’m honoured it’s my first Hindi release with her,” he said.

Produced by ILYA, Johnny McDaid, Savan Kotecha, FRED, and Elvira Anderfjard, the EP blends diverse musical influences, capturing the creative energy Sheeran experienced in India.

Tracklist – Play – The Remixes EP

Symmetry (feat. Karan Aujla)

Don’t Look Down (feat. Hanumankind, Dhee & Santhosh Narayanan)

Sapphire (feat. Arijit Singh)

Heaven (feat. Jonita)

Since its release, Play has topped charts in the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, and Switzerland. With Play – The Remixes EP, Sheeran celebrates global creativity, bridging cultures and giving fans fresh interpretations of his original music.