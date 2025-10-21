Dude Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Earns 83 Crore WW Gross in 4 Days

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest romantic entertainer Dude continues its strong run at the box office, amassing an impressive ₹83 crore worldwide gross in just four days. The film opened with a bang, earning ₹22 crore on its first day, and has maintained steady momentum through the festive weekend.

Starring Pradeep himself alongside Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, Hriday Haroon, Rohini, and Sarath Kumar, Dude has clearly struck a chord with family and youth audiences alike.

The story follows Gagan (Pradeep Ranganathan) and Kundhana (Mamitha Baiju), children of estranged siblings played by Rohini and Sarath Kumar. While Sarath Kumar, a caring minister, dotes on both his daughter and nephew, Rohini remains distant from her brother. After a heartbreak involving Amudha (Neha Shetty), Gagan finds himself at the crossroads of love when Kundhana confesses her long-standing feelings for him. He initially dismisses her proposal, seeing her only as a friend. But when realization strikes, Kundhana has already moved on with Pardhu (Hriday Haroon). What follows is a heartfelt tale of second chances, family bonds, and emotional reconciliation.

Overall, Dude is a feel-good festive entertainer—lighthearted yet emotionally engaging. Backed by charming performances, catchy music, and striking visuals, it manages to connect with audiences across age groups. With its box office numbers soaring, Dude stands tall as one of the most successful Tamil films of the season.