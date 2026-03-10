Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online

The highly anticipated action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 19. The makers unveiled the trailer on March 7, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s intense storyline and officially confirming special paid preview screenings scheduled for March 18.

Even before its theatrical release, the film has already created a strong buzz among moviegoers. Advance ticket bookings have been impressive, with the film collecting over Rs 18 crore so far since sales began.

The trailer also revealed another major update regarding the film’s digital release. After completing its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, will stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar. While the streaming partner has been confirmed, the exact date for the film’s online premiere has not yet been announced.

Typically, Bollywood films arrive on streaming platforms around 45 to 60 days after their cinema release. If the makers follow the same pattern, the digital premiere of the movie is likely to take place a few weeks after its theatrical run ends.

The first installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025, later became available on Netflix. However, the sequel will shift to a different streaming platform for its digital debut.

Meanwhile, booking numbers continue to rise steadily. According to early data shared by Sacnilk, the film has sold around 2,05,899 tickets since bookings opened. The advance sales have already generated approximately Rs 12.28 crore without including block bookings, while the total reaches Rs 18.1 crore when block seats are added.

With strong advance sales and growing excitement among fans, all eyes are now on how the film performs once it hits theatres worldwide.

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