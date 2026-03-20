Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Film Creates History with ₹100 Crore Opening

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm, delivering a record-breaking opening on its first day.

According to early reports, the film has earned over ₹100 crore on Day 1, making it one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history.

The movie has reportedly surpassed the opening day collections of blockbuster films like Pushpa 2, Jawan, and Stree 2, setting a new benchmark at the box office.

Released on March 19, 2026, the action-packed sequel opened across thousands of screens and witnessed massive footfall in theatres. Strong advance bookings and paid previews had already indicated a huge start, and the film lived up to expectations.

Trade analysts say the film’s performance reflects the strong buzz around the sequel and the popularity of its lead star, Ranveer Singh. With such a powerful opening, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run over the weekend and may emerge as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and serves as a sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had already created massive box office records during its release.