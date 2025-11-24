Dharmendra No More: Bollywood Bids Emotional Farewell, Industry Mourns a Colossal Loss

Indian cinema has lost one of its brightest stars. Dharmendra, fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai after a brief period of ill health. The veteran actor, whose career spanned more than sixty years and over 300 films, was among the most beloved figures in Hindi cinema.

The actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was discharged after treatment. According to family sources, he had been recuperating at home. However, on the afternoon of November 24, an ambulance was seen leaving his residence, and several celebrities soon arrived at the Juhu crematorium. While the family has not issued an official statement yet, filmmaker Karan Johar publicly confirmed the news.

Karan Johar Bids Emotional Farewell

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Johar wrote that the industry had “lost an era,” calling Dharmendra a true mega star and “the embodiment of a hero” in mainstream cinema. He praised the actor’s warmth, kindness and positive spirit, adding that his blessings and affection would be deeply missed.

“There will always be the one and only Dharamji,” he wrote, describing his passing as a void no one can fill.

A Legendary Filmography and Final Screen Appearance

Dharmendra’s professional journey remains unmatched in its scale and versatility. From intense dramas and romantic films like Phool Aur Patthar and Anupama, to high-octane entertainers such as Dharam Veer and Hukumat, he excelled across genres. His portrayal of Veeru in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic performances.

The actor continued to charm audiences even in recent years, appearing in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). His final film, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis—co-starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat—is scheduled to release on December 25, 2025.

The Man Behind the Star

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab, he entered films with the 1960 release Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. His good looks, screen presence and natural charisma made him a favourite among filmmakers and audiences alike. Films like Chupke Chupke showcased his impeccable comic timing, while his romantic charm and rugged persona earned him a massive fan following across generations.

In 2012, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

Family and Personal Life

Dharmendra is survived by his large and well-known family. He was married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeeta. He later married actress Hema Malini, and the couple shares two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

An Irreplaceable Loss for Indian Cinema

For millions of fans, Dharmendra was more than a film star—he was an emotion, a symbol of the golden era of Bollywood. His charm, heroic persona and unforgettable screen moments—from the beloved “Yamla Pagla Deewana” to his iconic dance moves—remain woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of artists and cinephiles.