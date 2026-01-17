Dhanush–Mrunal Thakur Valentine’s Day Wedding Buzz: What’s the Truth?

Rumours that Tamil superstar Dhanush and Bollywood-South Indian actress Mrunal Thakur are set to marry on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2026) have been circulating widely online. According to some reports, the two would hold a private wedding ceremony with close family and friends in attendance.

These claims sparked excitement among fans and social-media users, with many speculating about the couple’s relationship and future plans. The buzz drew attention across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film communities, partly because both stars have maintained public profiles in multiple industries.

However, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has confirmed any marriage plans. In fact, sources close to the actor have denied the wedding reports, calling them “fake and baseless” and urging fans not to take the rumours at face value.

The speculation around a possible relationship goes back several months. It grew after the pair were seen together at events — such as the screening of Mrunal’s film Son of Sardaar 2 — which led to dating chatter online. Mrunal herself previously addressed such talk, describing Dhanush as “just a good friend” in an earlier interview and dismissing suggestions of a romantic link.

Both actors are currently focused on their respective careers: Dhanush has multiple projects lined up in Tamil cinema, while Mrunal has several Hindi and regional films scheduled for release in the coming months.

In summary, while Valentine’s Day wedding rumours involving Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have gained traction in the media, there is no official confirmation that they are getting married on February 14 — and close associates have denied the reports.