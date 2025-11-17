Dhandoraa Is A Pakka Commercial Film That Engages All Sections of the Audience

The most awaited Dhandoraa teaser has been released today, November 17, 2025. Dhandoraa, starring Shivaji, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi and Nandu in prominent roles, directed by Murali Kanth, is all set for Christmas 2025 release - December 25. The film is beinhg produced by Ravindra Benarji Muppaneni under the Loukya Entertainments banner.

With powerful dialogues like “Don’t boast just because you read a few books… the world you don’t know is much bigger,” and “Death is the final respect given to a human being,” the Dhandoraa teaser has created strong curiosity. Along with love and comedy, the teaser hints that the film conveys a new underlying message. It also showcases impressive performances from Shivaji, Bindu Madhavi, Navdeep, and others. The visuals and background score appear very natural. The teaser clearly impressed everyone.

Actor Shivaji said: “Whenever I see Benny sir, I’m reminded of producer Kranti Kumar garu, who made several iconic films as a director and producer. Benny garu also has that same depth and goodness. I felt an instant connection when Murali narrated the story. It’s a brilliant satirical take on the caste system in our society. Every character has strong importance. Bindu Madhavi has performed exceptionally well. Those who believe only Tamil and Malayalam actors are great will realize after watching this film that we have even better talent here. Navdeep has immense potential; I feel directors still haven’t fully utilized him. He is a terrific actor. Nandu also acted wonderfully. ‘Dhandoraa’ will stand out as one of the most memorable films of the year. Venkat’s cinematography is outstanding, and the BGM is superb. We all worked very hard. This film is like a perfect biryani — every actor has great scope. My character has many variations. The film is releasing on December 25. It is a 100% commercial entertainer. Please don’t encourage piracy — watch it only in theatres.”

Actor Navdeep said: “Murali Kanth, who went from Medak to America for a job, left everything behind and made Dhandoraa. Using themes of death and caste, he conveyed many meaningful points in an entertaining way — not like preaching, but in a way that engages everyone. Hats off to Benny garu for supporting a story like this. When we watched the film as an audience, we loved it. As actors, we felt completely satisfied. From senior artists like Shivaji garu to newcomers, everyone performed brilliantly, and Murali brought out the best in all of them. The film releases on December 25. It’s a meaningful film, and I’m confident about it. Please watch it and share your thoughts.”

Actor Nandu said: “Thanks to Benny anna for believing in a story like Dhandoraa and producing it. Hats off for giving a chance to a new director. Murali told many important things in a very entertaining way. I’ve always admired the acting of Shivaji and Navdeep garu, and it was a joy to share the screen with them. Our film, releasing on December 25, will be a blockbuster.”

Actress Bindu Madhavi said: “Every character in Dhandoraa is beautifully written and given importance. The film will spark conversations in society. It entertains while delivering meaningful points. The story touched on many topics we don’t usually talk about. I loved the story the moment I heard it. Our director narrated a sensitive subject in a very entertaining way. I’m happy to work again with Shivaji and Navdeep garu. The film releases on December 25, please watch it in theatres."

Producer Ravindra Benarji Muppaneni said: “I believe everyone liked the teaser. The film is even better. Thanks to my entire team for the support. The film releases on December 25, and it will entertain everyone.”

Director Murali Kanth said: “Allu Arjun garu appreciated the Dandora teaser after watching it — that itself is a big success for us. Thanks to Benny anna, who supported this story from the moment he heard it. Thanks to all my actors for trusting me. This is a very good film. On December 25, please watch it. Everyone performed energetically, and their acting took the film to the next level. The movie has all kinds of elements, and the audience will be surprised at how such a strong message is presented in such an entertaining way. Dhandoraa will definitely impress everyone.”

Watch Dhandoraa Teaser Here