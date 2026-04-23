Rumours on Deepika Padukone about Raaka Dismissed

Recent reports suggested that Deepika Padukone’s role in the upcoming film Raaka might be reduced due to her pregnancy. However, the film’s makers have now officially clarified that these claims are completely false.

The team of Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, stated that everything is going as planned and there are no changes to Deepika’s role. They confirmed that she plays a crucial and central character in the film.

Speculation began after Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced they are expecting their second child. Some reports claimed her scenes might be cut short or that she could even be replaced. But the makers have strongly denied these rumours, calling them “baseless.”

Despite her pregnancy, Deepika continues to shoot for the film. Reports say she is even performing intense action sequences, with the team taking all necessary safety precautions.

The big-budget film Raaka is progressing smoothly, and the production remains on schedule without any disruptions.

Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka remains unchanged, and she continues to be a key part of the film despite ongoing speculation.