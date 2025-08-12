Cristiano Ronaldo’s Lavish Diamond Engagement Ring for Georgina Rodriguez: Cost Revealed

Global sports icon and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has finally put a full stop to his unmarried status, as he has engaged his long-term girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. After being together for eight years, they finally got engaged. Georgina took to social media to share the auspicious moment in her life. She shared an Instagram post featuring a photograph of their hands, showcasing an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring, accompanied by a caption in Spanish that translates to "Yes, I do." In this and all my lives."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Engagement: Diamond Ring Becomes Talk of the Town, What’s its cost?

As soon as she shared the engagement news, social media united to pour out wishes for their sports icon. On the other hand, her engagement ring stands as the centre of the attraction, which leads people to guess the cost. The expert took a step ahead and started measuring the ring. As per them, the ring is over 4 centimetres long, featuring a prominent oval-shaped centre diamond flanked by two smaller stones.

As per Brinoy Raymond, the main oval diamond could be between 25 and 30 carats. The quality and size of the diamond suggest it’s premium in quality; the price range of it is between 2 and 5 million (approximately), which translates into rupees; it’s around RS 16 crore to 42 crore.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Dating and Children

According to reports, Ronaldo and Georgina began dating in 2016. They reportedly met at a Gucci store in Madrid, but the world only found out about their relationship in 2017 when they were pictured together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. The couple had three children together after their relationship ended: Bella Esmeralda was born on April 18, 2022; Alana Martina was born on November 12, 2017; and Angel was born on April 18, 2022; however, she committed suicide the day she was born as a twin.