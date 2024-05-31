Crazy Details: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd Pre-Wedding Ceremony

The countdown begins for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After a star-studded pre-wedding bash in March, the couple is now hosting their second pre-wedding extravaganza aboard a luxury cruise off the South of France. This gala affair will see the who's who of Bollywood and the business world in attendance.

Leading Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor have already reached the venue. Orhan Awatramani shared a glimpse of his luxurious cruise suite, hinting at the opulent celebrations.

The celebrations kickstarted with a welcome lunch on May 29, followed by an evening soiree called Starry Night. On May 30, guests enjoyed sightseeing in Rome. Today, May 31, starry performances are scheduled aboard the cruise, culminating in a masquerade ball on June 1 in Cannes.

The Ambani family has left no stone unturned to make this pre-wedding bash a memorable affair, with performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry.

They have secured performances from top artists like Shakira (Rs 10-15 crore), Katy Perry (Rs 45 crore), Backstreet Boys (Rs 4-7 crore), Rihanna (Rs 74 crore), Diljit Dosanjh (Rs 4 crore), Beyonce (Rs 33 crore), Coldplay (Rs 8 crore), Maroon 5 (Rs 8-15 crore), and John Legend (Rs 8-12 crore).

Aside from the grand scale of the events, notable personalities from around the world, including political figures, tech titans like Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg, and of course, A-list Bollywood celebrities, are also attending each of these celebrations.

The luxurious Celebrity Edge Cruise reportedly costs over 900 million USD (approximately Rs 7,500 crore), with each suite costing around Rs 60 lakh and boasting top-notch amenities like spas, gyms, gourmet dining options, swimming pools, and lavish bedrooms.

After these grand pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, with the reception on July 14.