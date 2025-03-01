Court Trailer on March 7, Presented by Nani, Starring Priyadarshi

COURT – State vs A Nobody is all set for a theatrical release on March 14th. Following the overwhelming response to the first glimpse and the first single, the makers have now unveiled an exciting update on the film’s trailer through an intriguing new teaser.

The brief video features a phone conversation between Harsh Roshan and Sridevi, where Harsh’s character eagerly expresses his wish to meet his girlfriend in person, despite their interactions being limited to phone calls. Meanwhile, another sequence shows a client attempting to schedule a meeting with a lawyer. His assistant, played by Priyadarshi, casually suggests coming on Friday—a subtle but intriguing hint for the audience. The glimpse concludes with the big reveal: the film’s trailer drops on March 7th (Friday), exactly a week before its release.

As revealed earlier, the film delves into the POCSO Act, addressing pressing and socially relevant issues.

The ensemble cast includes Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Rohini, Harshavardhan, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajasekhar Aningi, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Vishika, and Vadlamani Srinivas, each playing pivotal roles.

With a talented and dynamic technical team backing the project, Dinesh Purushothaman brings the story to life through striking cinematography, while Vithal Kosanam serves as the art director, and Karthika Srinivas R takes charge of the editing. The screenplay is crafted by Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri.

Presented by Natural Star Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema, the film is directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh and produced by Prashanti Tipirneni, with Deepthi Ganta as co-producer.