Coldplay Concert in India: Traffic Restrictions Implemented in Navi Mumbai

As Coldplay's much-awaited concerts in Navi Mumbai approach, the city has implemented traffic restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular flow and public safety. The mega event will take place at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on January 18, 19, and 21. To manage the anticipated influx of attendees, the Navi Mumbai traffic authorities have laid out specific protocols.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade has issued an order under the Motor Vehicles Act, Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b), and 117, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles in the city on the concert dates. All types of heavy and goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited from entering, travelling, or parking on roads within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate during these times.

However, certain vehicles are exempt from these restrictions. Vehicles carrying essential goods, fire brigades, ambulances, and government vehicles are permitted to operate as usual. The restrictions will be enforced from 2 PM to 12 AM on January 18, 19, and 21.

DCP Kakade has advised commuters to plan their routes in advance and avoid roads near the stadium during the restricted hours. He assured that adequate arrangements are in place to facilitate the movement of emergency and essential services during this period.

Coldplay's return to India is generating significant excitement, marking their first performance in the country since 2016. In addition to the Navi Mumbai shows, the band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added in Ahmedabad, highlighting the band's immense popularity.

Ahead of the Ahmedabad concert, a notice has been issued to lead singer Chris Martin and the event organisers, cautioning against the use of children on stage. The organisers have also been instructed to ensure that children attending the concert are equipped with earplugs or hearing protection, as per reports.

Concert-goers and residents are encouraged to adhere to the traffic guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.